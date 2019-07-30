Wilmington Downtown Incorporated wants community input to improve downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ever had an idea on how to make downtown Wilmington even better? Wilmington Downtown Incorporated wants to hear from you.

The organization opened its doors to the public to hear what improvements they would like to see made.

Board Chair Dane Scalise says they plan to hold these meetings regularly.

He encourages business owners, community members, and anyone interested to share their ideas. He says they have had a great turnout at the first few meetings.

“Business owners are still talking about, ‘How can we continue to recover from our difficulties last year with the hurricane. It created a lot of complications, and we’ve had to grow and develop in ways we weren’t expecting,” Scalise said. “But they’re really doing very well. In fact, we learned today that some our numbers of occupancy for hotels are some of the best we’ve ever seen.”

Scalise says they will bring these issues to their executive committee.

