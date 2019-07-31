Be a part of Ghosts of Pender’s Past this Halloween

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County is looking for ghosts, and goblins, and werewolves – oh my! They need volunteers to be part of this year’s Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past.

The Ghost Walk needs actors to portray ghosts, werewolves, pirates and more. They also need volunteers to act as costumers, do makeup, and be background extras.

Acting in The Ghost Walk is a two day commitment plus rehearsals.

For more information, contact the Pender County Tourism Office at 910-259-1278.