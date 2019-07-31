Early morning fire destroys two homes in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two homes are destroyed after an early morning fire in Kure Beach Wednesday, which brought out six different fire, EMS, and police departments.

According to a news release from the Kure Beach Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 1:36 Wednesday morning after a neighbor called 911.

They found the home at 302 South 6th Ave. on fire, and spreading to the home behind it at 605 I Ave.

They say both homes were occupied, and everyone made it out safely.

Beverly Lem, a friend of the woman who lived at 605 I Ave., described what her friend experienced.

“Apparently her dog woke her up, and so she kind of was trying to find out what was going on. In the meantime, Ryan from the Kure Beach Police Department was banging on her door to get her out because they had been summoned to the fire,” Lem said.

The Carolina Beach Fire Department, New Hanover Regional EMS, Kure Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach Police Department and Wilmington Fire Department also assisted in the call.

The Fire Investigator and Kure Beach Police Department is investigating what caused the fire. We will provide updates as they become available.