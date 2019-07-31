Invaluable rings lost in Myrtle Beach turned-in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — A man who lost a precious memento of his late wife is thanking God and the camping community.
Patrick Waddell says he lost a necklace somewhere at Ocean Lakes Family Campground on Saturday, July 28.
“My rings have been found! Slight[ly] ran over, but still together nonetheless. God is great!” Waddell said Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:45, Waddell received a phone call from Graham Golf Cars in Surfside Beach saying the rings had been turned-in.
Shortly thereafter, Waddell says he received another phone call from an anonymous person.