Investigators: Ballantyne home explosion ‘accidental’

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Charlotte Fire investigators have determined an explosion at a home in Ballantyne that killed a woman and seriously injured her husband was “accidental.”

The $1.2 million house on James Jack Lane was reduced to rubble after exploding July 2.

Officials said the house was secured while the homeowners, Jebran and Rania Karam, were on vacation, but there was a significant rise in natural gas before July 2.

This indicated a natural gas leak inside the house.

Charlotte Fire said the house was likely filled with natural gas and ignited within minutes of the Karams coming home from vacation.

