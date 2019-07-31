Late innings spark team North Carolina in Dixie AAA World Series

LUMBERTON,NC (WWAY)– The Southport Oak Island Dixie Youth baseball team showed up in a big way on Monday afternoon beating team Alabama 7-2 to stay alive in the 2019 Dixie Youth Baseball AAA World Series.

The win avenge a loss to Alabama from earlier in the tournament. Cam Lewis was the star offensively for team North Carolina. He finished with three runs batted in, including his second home run of the World Series. Jadyen Daniels provided a spark offensively as well for North Carolina with a bases clearing double in a four run 5th inning.

Daniels and Lewis were equally as good on the mound combining to allow two runs while striking out 13 Alabama hitters in the win.

North Carolina and Alabama will meet up once again on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in Lumberton at the Pennington Sports Complex.