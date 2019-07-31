Man found guilty in ex-girlfriend’s 2017 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WAWY) — Late Wednesday afternoon, a jury convicted a Wilmington man of murdering his ex-girlfriend. It’s a crime that happened in broad daylight.

Joseph Corbett, 39, was found guilty of second degree murder in the death of Shantell Williams.

In 2017, witnesses watched as Corbett chased Williams on Dock Street and shot her multiple times.

The trial took nearly two weeks. On Monday and Tuesday, Corbett took the stand and testified.

Corbett also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon before the trial.

He was sentenced to between 37 and 46 years in prison.