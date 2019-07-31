NC sisters’ Lemonade stand in the national spotlight

LEXINGTON, NC (WFMY) — Two Triad girls who set up a Lemonade Stand to help eliminate school lunch debt are back in the spotlight after helping pay off nearly half of the debt in their school district.

Just this month, Hailey and Hannah Hager’s project, Hailey and Hannah’s Helping Hands, officially received their 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. This will allow them to fundraise through local businesses and larger companies for support and to help complete their ultimate goal.

To date, the girls have paid off 14 schools and have 14 more to go, according to their mother, Erin Hager.

The Lexington sisters have been featured on Inside Edition and received the ‘Local Hero of the Month’ for July from MSN, which has helped them fundraise on a national scale.

“Half way through the school list and now thanks to the MSN fundraiser, Facebook Fundraiser, Events, and the Community are more than half way from the original starting debt!” Hagar shared in an email.

