NHCS Superintendent recommends new Deputy Superintendent

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Make way for a new Deputy Superintendent at New Hanover County Schools.

As Rick Holliday steps down, Superintendent Tim Markley says he has decided who will step up.

Markley says he recommended LaChawn Smith to replace Holliday as Deputy Superintendent.

Smith currently serves as Assistant Superintendent for Instruction for New Hanover County Schools.

Markley says he will present his recommendation to the Board of Education Tuesday.

Smith says she hopes to have even more of an impact in her new role.

“I’ll have the opportunity to work even more closely and more directly with principals,” Smith said. “I’ll be in the role of providing them with additional feedback and extra opportunities to serve in a more supportive role. greater accessibility for principals as well.”

Markley says Smith will start as soon as the board approves the recommendation.

He says they are still looking for a new Title IX Committee Coordinator.