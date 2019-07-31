Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday: The Lakes Country Club

BOILING SPRING LAKES,NC (WWAY)– This weeks episode of Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday sent us to the Lakes Country Club in Boiling Spring Lakes just over 30 minutes from Wilmington.

The Lakes is one of the oldest courses in Brunswick County with the front nine opening in 1962. The 18 holes are a maximum length of 6,701 yards from the blue tees. If you aren’t a pro shooting from the back tees there is no need to worry, The Lakes offers 4 sets of tees on every hole to ensure golfers of every skill level will be challenged.

The club offers a membership, but it is also open to public golfers. It will cost you $33 to golf all 18 holes with the cart included. The price lowers to $28 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and $23 from 5:00 p.m. to twilight.