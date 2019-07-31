TRAFFIC ALERT: New employee training causing nightly bridge delay

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The drive between Wilmington and Brunswick County could take a little longer during the overnight hours because of new employee training on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

Lauren Haviland with the NC Department of Transportation said the DOT requires new bridge operators to have 80 hours of training.

The training is considered a “short opening,” where the operator will lift the bridge and put it right back down.

The training will take place approximately every 30 minutes, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., until Saturday morning.

This training coincides with closures on the Isabel Holmes Bridge, which is closed nightly until 2021. The Isabel Holmes Bridge is closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. every Sunday through Thursday.

Haviland said the DOT picked the overnight hours to close the CFMB because it should not impact traffic too much, but they have notified all surrounding counties and emergency officials.

Haviland said for safety reasons they need to have this person trained and apologized for the inconvenience.