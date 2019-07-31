UPDATE: Wilmington man arrested in fatal hit and run

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC State Highway Patrol has made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit and run on Saturday.
Richard Sean Lesink has been arrested and charged with felony hit and run, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle with a revoked registration.
According to a news release from Sgt P.M. Sanders, the accident happened at 11:25 p.m. Saturday at Silver Lake Road and Carolina Beach Road.
Sheila Faircloth, 67, was trying to cross Carolina Beach Road on her bike when a vehicle heading east hit her.
Faircloth died at the scene.
Lesink was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.