UPDATE: Wilmington man arrested in fatal hit and run

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC State Highway Patrol has made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit and run on Saturday.

Richard Sean Lesink has been arrested and charged with felony hit and run, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle with a revoked registration.

According to a news release from Sgt P.M. Sanders, the accident happened at 11:25 p.m. Saturday at Silver Lake Road and Carolina Beach Road.

Sheila Faircloth, 67, was trying to cross Carolina Beach Road on her bike when a vehicle heading east hit her.

Faircloth died at the scene.

Lesink was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.