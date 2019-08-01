At least 1 person dead in massive gas explosion in Kentucky

UPDATE: (8/1/2019, 6:29 a.m.)

Emergency officials in Lincoln County say firefighters are still putting out fires following Thursday’s explosion.

They say the Indian Camp trailer park in the Moreland community was the area hit hardest.

They say five people were injured in the explosion. At least 75 people were evacuated.

Officials say crews will begin searching the area for any other victims after the fires are put out.

U.S. 127 remains closed. The explosion also damaged railroad tracks nearby, stopping all train traffic.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A gas explosion in Lincoln County has killed at least one person, injured others and forced the evacuation of a neighborhood in the area.

The explosion happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Bowens Loop Road.

Lincoln County Emergency Management says one person is confirmed dead and three other people were injured.

Officials say at least six structures caught fire in the explosion. A mobile home park nearby was evacuated.

Emergency officials say the explosion was caused by the rupture of a 30-inch gas line.

An emergency shelter was set up at New Hope Baptist Church on Kentucky Highway 1194 in Stanford.