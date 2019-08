LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A new retail center in Leland is starting to take shape.

Construction crews are working on Leland Town Center.

Town of Leland spokeswoman Hilary Snow says construction on the retail space began about two weeks ago.

Snow confirmed that the space currently being built is for a Starbucks which will anchor Leland Town Center and it should be open by the end of the year.

Snow also confirmed construction on an adjacent Chick-Fil-A is expected to begin soon.