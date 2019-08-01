Kerr Avenue widening project nearly finished

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A $22 million project to widen a Wilmington Road is expected to wrap up by Labor Day.

According to a news release from the NC Department of Transportation, crews are scheduled to start the final paving on Kerr Avenue on Monday. Work should run until September 2.

- Advertisement -

The paving will require lane closures, but due to the high volume of traffic, work will be done overnight, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The NCDOT says once the final layer of asphalt is complete, the pavement markings will be installed, and traffic will resume to its normal pattern.

The project was delayed due to utility conflicts and heavy amounts of rain in 2018 that affected the grading and drainage improvements. It is expected to be complete early this fall.

Related Article: Construction continues on new orthopedic hospital

The project includes widening to four lanes North and South Kerr Avenue between Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Randall Parkway. Bicycle lanes and sidewalks and a landscaped median will also be added to the road.

Improvements at Market Street include a concrete medians and a quadrant left intersection, which the NCDOT said reduces congestion and travel time by prohibiting left turns at main intersections.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling in the area. NCDOT reminds motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert, and obey the posted speed limit.