Laney Football kicks off season with Midnight Madness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– August 1st is the first day high school football teams are allowed to hit the practice field for the upcoming fall season. Most teams in the Cape Fear waited for the sun to come up, but that was not the case at Laney High School.

Once the clock struck midnight the Buccaneers hit the gridiron together for the first time in 2019. Last season Laney went 4-7 and finished in 5th place in the Mideastern Conference.

- Advertisement -

Ashaad Yeoman has been the head coach of the Bucs since 2014 and he says the energy is always on a different level for Midnight Madness.

“The energy that we need, the effort that we need is always there on that first day,”says Yeoman. “The first official practice just creates the excitement that the season is starting.”

Laney will take on Whiteville in the 33rd annual BB&T Jamboree on August 16th at Legion Stadium. The Buccaneers will begin their 2019 regular season on August 23rd against Northside-Jacksonville at home.