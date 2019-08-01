Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A man is recovering in the hospital Thursday night after being shot in Wilmington. According to Wilmington Police Department spokeswoman Linda Thompson, the call came in around 5:30pm Thursday afternoon.

Nearly a dozen police officers, along with New Hanover County Sheriff Deputies surrounded a home at 1902 Colwell Avenue.

Thompson told us a 60 year-old man was shot, and that the bullet grazed him in the back. The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This was the second reported shooting in Wilmington on Thursday. Another shooting was reported earlier in the day near the intersection of Queen and 16th Streets, which is just 3 blocks away from Colwell Avenue.

Thompson said the investigation into the shootings are still ongoing and they don’t know if both shootings are connected.