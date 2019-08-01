Supply man faces murder charge after hit-and-run victim dies

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Supply man is facing second degree murder charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.

A spokeswoman for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Jeremy Sturdevant-West, 33, turned himself in Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Sturdevant-West is accused of “willfully” hitting John Curtis Smith with his car on March 16. According to a report from the StarNews in March, it happened at 2511 Seashore Road in Supply. Online records list the address as Charlie Brown’s Tavern.

At the time, Sturdevant-West was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and felony hit-and-run with injury.

The sheriff’s office says Smith died on June 25.

Studevant-West is now charged with second degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Brunswick County Detention Center.