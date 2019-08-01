Suspects in Bladen ballot probe arrested, court date set

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The seven people charged this week in connection with an alleged ballot harvesting scheme in Bladen County are due in court early next week.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) says all the defendants turned themselves in yesterday to agents with the SBI’s Special Investigations Unit at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office a day after a Wake County grand jury indicted them.

McCrae Dowless, Lisa Britt, Ginger Eason, Woody Hester, James Singletary, Jessica Dowless and Kelly Hendrix are due to make their first appearance in Wake County Court Monday.

The charges stem from an investigation into ballot irregularities in Bladen County last year that led to the NC State Board of Education calling for a redo of the 9th Congressional District race and some local elections.

The investigation, involving state and federal agencies, continues.