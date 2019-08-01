U.S. Cellular teaches kids about STEM careers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Some special visitors sparked new ideas at the Brigade Boys and Girls Club in Wilmington. U.S. Cellular engineers were on hand to encourage kids to explore a career in engineering and help build a more diverse workforce.

The engineers helped increase understanding of interest in science, technology, engineering and math or STEM careers.

Kids also got to see an ATV the engineers use for special responses to help reach places normal vehicles can not.

U.S. Cellular Network Operations Manager Joey Chandler says it’s really important for kids to learn about the engineering field because it helps lay a blueprint for the future.

“It’s important that the upcoming generations realizes that the job opportunities in this field are going to be available because, as we grow older someone is going to have to replace us and we just want to bring that awareness to them,” said Chandler.

During Thursday’s visit U.S. Cellular also donated a variety of electronics like head phones, drones, and two Motorola Moto 360 watches to the Brigade Boys and Girls Club.