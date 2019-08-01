Water main break repairs on Forests Hills Drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A water main break has left CFPUA customers on a section of Forest Hills Drive with little to no water pressure Thursday morning.

CFPUA says crews are on the scene of the break to make repairs and restore normal water pressure.

In periods of low or no pressure, water distribution systems have a higher potential for an introduction of bacteria. As a precautionary measure, a boil water advisory has been issued for customers from 610 to 764 Forest Hills Drive.

Customers are asked to boil their water for one minute before using it for consumption including brushing teeth, drinking, and food preparation. Showering or bathing is okay.