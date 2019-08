‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Wills Maxwell Jr. reports the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

A Nebraska woman confused a statue of Spider-Man for a demonic symbol.

Nancy Segula of Ohio has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for feeding stray cats.

A bear stole a dumpster from the back of a pot dispensary.

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.