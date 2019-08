WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Some folks in Whiteville will be without water and sewer service this afternoon as crews work to repair a damaged water main.

According to a news release from the City of Whiteville, the main was damaged during the ATMC Fiber project construction.

The city says the his outage will impact the area of Pleasant Plains Church Road in the vicinity of Prison Camp Road to S. J.K. Powell Blvd.

The city says it expects to restore services by 5 p.m.