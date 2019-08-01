Woman wanted in Wilmington hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for a Granville County woman wanted in a hit-and-run that was caught on camera.

Police have issued a warrant for Jennifer Lee Lenihan, 57.

Lenihan is wanted for driving during revocation, failing to stop at a red light and hit and run.

The crash happened on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

Police say Lenihan was driving a white Kia Soul and failed to stop at a red light on 3rd Street.

Lenihan’s car crashed into a silver Chrysler and took off through the Burger King parking lot.

If you know where Lenihan is, call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip