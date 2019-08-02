Driver involved in deadly crash near Sunset Beach has died

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The driver who investigators believe was impaired when he caused a three car crash near Sunset Beach has died.

The crash happened Tuesday at U.S. 17 and N.C. 904.

The NC Highway Patrol said Kevin Hart, 67, of Oak Island died on Thursday at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say Hart was heading north on U.S. 17 when he failed to stop for a red light and hit a Mazda van in the driver’s side door. The van was pushed sideways and hit a Dodge van.

The driver of the Mazda, Ann Wiltbank, 71, died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge went to Grand Strand Hospital with minor injuries.

Because impairment was suspected, the highway patrol was consulting with the district attorney’s office to make charges, but now no charges will be filed.