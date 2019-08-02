Erica Parsons’ adoptive mother pleads guilty to murder, child abuse

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Casey Parsons, the adoptive mother of slain Rowan County teenager Erica Parsons, pleaded guilty Friday morning to murder and child abuse in the girl’s death.

Casey Parsons’ charges include first-degree murder, child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, concealment of death and obstruction of justice. She pleaded guilty to each charge and will spend the rest of her life in prison.

- Advertisement -

The plea in Rowan County Superior Court came six years after Erica Parsons was reported missing by her brother.

Prosecutors last year had announced that they would be seeking the death penalty against Casey Parsons.

Erica Parsons was last seen in November 2011, when she was 13, but was not reported missing until July 2013 by her adopted brother.

Her adoptive parents, Casey and Sandy Parsons, told investigators that Erica Parsons had gone to Asheville to visit her grandmother, Nan, but authorities later said that Nan did not exist.

Casey and Sandy Parsons were already in federal prison when they were charged with the girl’s murder last year. The pair was arrested in 2014 for accepting federal benefits for Erica Parsons after she disappeared.

Read more from WSOC.