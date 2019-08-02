Find out what is exempt from sales tax during SC tax-free weekend

SOUTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — As you start your back-to-school shopping, what better time to shop than on tax-free weekend?

Unfortunately North Carolina does not do a tax-free weekend anymore, but quite a few people made the trip over the border to South Carolina.

“It’s a special weekend,” shopper Dayna Hinton said.

Tax-free weekend in South Carolina is already drawing shoppers from near and far.

“There’s discounts and we enjoy discounts and deals,” Hinton said. “We heard the Tanger Outlets have good sales, so we decided, ‘Why not?'”

“We saw the signs as we were driving and we were like, ‘Tax-free weekend? We don’t have tax-free weekend in New York anymore,'” shopper Afiya Kirk said. “So we decided to come and get some stuff for the kids since it’s back to school time anyways.”

Kirk and her big family are in South Carolina for vacation. She says they could not pass up the deals.

“Pretty much we got some sneakers, some clothes,” Kirk said. “The basics, since that was the stuff for tax-free.”

Friday through Sunday in South Carolina, you can score back-to-school essentials without paying the usual 6% sales tax.

Since North Carolina no longer has tax-free weekend, shoppers like Hinton made the trip over the border from Fayetteville on the hunt for back-to-school clothes.

“We’re hoping to find some clothes for our little one here,” Hinton said. “She’s two and is a fan of dressing herself.”

From clothes, to shoes, to school supplies, shoppers could all agree on one thing.

“I’m expecting to get some good discounts because it’s time to save money,” Hinton said.

Click here for more details on what types of things are exempt from sales tax this weekend.