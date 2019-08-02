Gunner’s Runners collecting shoes for kids in need

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Five years ago, a New Hanover County child wanted to help those in need start the new school year on the right foot. For his 9th birthday, Gunner Robinson wanted people to give him shoes to donate to kids in need, instead of gifts for himself.

Once Gunner’s friends and family heard what he wanted to do they started a Facebook page to help spread the word, and Gunner’s Runners was formed.

- Advertisement -

Since 2014 Gunner’s Runners has collected more than one thousand shoes to donate to kids in need.

Gunner’s Runners is collecting more shoes again this year.

Gunner told us how important this program is to give back to those who are in need.

“It just feels good because, some kids you look out and you see them and they don’t have the stuff that you have. So you kind of feel bad for them,” said Robinson.

The school district will distribute the shoes to the children who need them.

If you are interested in donating the deadline is August 15th, which is Gunner’s 14th birthday.

Drop off locations are listed below.