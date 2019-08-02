Hoggard football ready to defend their conference title in 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Hoggard High School football lost 10 First-Team All-Conference players to graduation last year, but the Vikings aren’t letting it slow them down headed into 2019.

Hoggard still returns a ton of talent on both sides of the football. Junior Quarterback Gabe Johnson is back under center after throwing for 1,355 yards and 17 touchdowns a year ago. He will have a familiar face next to him in the backfield as senior Jordan Ricky will handle the running back duties. They say even though there will be a lot of new pieces in 2019 things are coming along nicely.

- Advertisement -

“We are doing our best to develop guys and we’ve got some guys that have opportunities now that maybe didn’t have that chance last year,”says head coach Craig Underwood. “I am really excited about what they have the potential to do.”

Garrett Manning will lead the Vikings defense from his linebacker position. The senior finished with a team high 104 tackles in 2018. It has been key for the Viking seniors to bring the underclassman up to speed throughout the summer and camp.

“We just keep pushing the guys as much as we can, but I’m very optimistic of the talent that is going to be here this year,” said senior Garrett Manning. “I just look forward to seeing what will happen with this years team.”

Hoggard will not begin their regular season until week two when they hit the road to take on Scotland County on August 30th.