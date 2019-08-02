UNCW Men’s Basketball set to travel to Italy

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– The UNCW men’s basketball team heads overseas next week for a foreign tour that features two games and a memorable cultural and educational experience through sightseeing and tours in Italy.

NCAA rules allow college basketball programs to take a foreign tour every four years. Teams are given 10 additional practices and the opportunity to play exhibition games abroad against international competition.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to provide our guys with an experience that will last a lifetime,” said C.B. McGrath , UNCW’s third-year head coach. “We have a lot of new players, so this will not only help them get to know each other and bond, but also allow them to play together in two game-type situations. More importantly, they will get a chance to experience new cultures and learn a great deal about ancient history.”

The Seahawks are scheduled to depart on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and return on Wednesday, August 14, visiting the historic cities of Milan, Venice, Florence and Rome. Highlights of the tour are scheduled stops at the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Roman Colosseum and the Vatican, along with a gondola ride on the Grand Canal.

The Seahawks are one of 20 collegiate teams visiting Italy this summer. Other teams touring the country include Baylor (Aug. 14-24), Clemson (June 29-July 13), Houston (Aug. 8-17), Illinois (Aug. 4-14), Iowa State (Aug. 10-20), Miami, Fla. (Aug. 9-18), Minnesota (Aug. 3-13), Nebraska (Aug. 3-13), Pittsburgh (Aug. 5-14), Seton Hall (Aug. 7-16), Stanford (Aug. 18-27), BYU (Aug. 16-26), Central Arkansas (July 22-Aug. 2), Colgate (Aug. 8-17), DePaul (Aug. 3-14), Illinois State (Aug. 7-17), Northern Iowa (Aug. 1-11), Northwestern (Aug. 19-31), Wright State (Aug. 2-12).

In conjunction with their trip, which is privately funded, the squad is enrolled in a class to prepare them for the trip and earn credit towards their degree. In previous foreign tours, UNCW visited the Bahamas in 2011 and 2015. The team’s last trip overseas came in 1994 with a tour to France.

To follow the Seahawks on their foreign tour, visit UNCWsports.com, @uncwmenshoops on Twitter and @uncwmensbasketball on Facebook and @uncwbasketball on Instagram.