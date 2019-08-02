UNCW Men’s Soccer senior Goodrum named to Hermann watch list

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– UNCW senior Phillip Goodrum , the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, was named to the initial watch list for the MAC Hermann Trophy on Thursday.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is given to the top college soccer player in the nation.

- Advertisement -

As a junior, Goodrum paced the CAA with 12 goals and 28 points while staring all 20 matches for Head Coach Aidan Heaney . During one span, the Charlotte native notched goals in five consecutive games.

“Phillip has shown an incredible passion for the sport and dedicated himself to becoming the best version of himself that he can possibly be,” said Heaney, who enters his 19th season at the lead of the Seahawks. “He is an unbelievably hard worker – the first to training and always the last to leave – he is respected greatly by his teammates. I am looking forward to more stellar performances this fall!”

Goodrum was honored as a United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region selection last season and joined Devan Carroll (2008) as the only Seahawks to earn CAA Player of the Year honors.

Related Article: Offense leads Hoggard girls lacrosse past Laney in playoffs

With 21 career goals and 53 points, Goodrum enters his senior season on the cusp of breaking into UNCW’s all-time leaders in both categories.

UNCW made its fourth appearance in the NCAA tournament, and second straight overall, earning an at-large berth with a 12-5-3 record and a second-place finish in the CAA standings.

The Seahawks open their season on Aug. 17, at Winthrop in the first of three exhibition matches. UNCW hosts Duke (Aug. 20) and South Carolina (Aug. 25) in exhibitions before kicking off the season against Georgia Southern at the Aaron Olitsky Memorial Classic in Charleston, S.C., on Aug. 30.