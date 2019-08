WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 23-year-old woman was shot in the back while driving on Highway 97 overnight.

Deputies were dispatched just before 2 a.m. to the 100 block of Indian Trail where they found Peyton Brooks, 23, with a gunshot wound to the back.

Witnesses said Brooks and two friends were traveling down Highway 97 when two men followed their car along the road and fired rounds – only striking Brooks.

