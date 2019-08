CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WSOC) – A Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy was seriously hurt in a crash after a car chase late Friday night, officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Deputy Lauren Brock, 27, was hurt on Highway 109, south of Ruby when she lost control of her patrol cruiser during the car chase, drove off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff James Dixon said Brock was conscious after the crash and was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia.

Read more here.