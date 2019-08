WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

New Hanover County dispatch said a call came in at 11:51 p.m. in reference to a shooting in the 1100 block of Greenfield Street.

An officer on scene told WWAY a 26-year-old was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.