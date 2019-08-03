Incluza Palooza celebrates an inclusive Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– It was a busy Saturday down at Waterline Brewing Company. The first Incluza Palooza fundraiser was being held to help highlight some amazing programs and to celebrate talented community members with diverse needs and skill sets.

The mission of the event is to celebrate an inclusive Cape Fear Region where transition, employment, liberal arts, health, and social programs for persons with intellectual disabilities co-exist within our community.

- Advertisement -

The event offered tons of resources for families and individuals with disabilities.

The Director from Camp In Real Life, Carolina Matt, told us why the event is so important this event is.

“There is a lot of organizations that are not as well known as others. By bringing an event like this to the community, more of the general public gets to know what these organizations do, which is amazing,” said Matt.

Incluza Palooza also had many non-profit vendors as well as live performances.

Matt said that they had such an amazing turn out Saturday, they hope to have Incluza Palooza again next year.