Man is dead after being struck by van in University City, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) – A man is dead after being hit by a van in University City late Friday night, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a crash that happened at 11:57 p.m. on University City Boulevard near Mallard Creek Church Road.

- Advertisement -

Officials said the van was traveling northeast in the right lane when it struck a man either walking or standing in the right lane near the white dashed divider lines.

The victim was not near a crosswalk or intersection, and the driver was not found to be impaired or speeding, according to CMPD.

Read more here.