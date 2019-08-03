Waterpark at center of lawsuit posts clean water quality report

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — A local waterpark is touting clean marks from the South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control– just weeks after a lawsuit was filed by a woman claiming to have contracted flesh-eating organisms at the park.
Wild Water & Wheels posted to Facebook Thursday a photo showing the results of a DHEC audit that they say shows no infractions.
“Just received an audit from SCDHEC of all of our pools at Wild Water & Wheels-ALL good with NO infractions,” the post reads.