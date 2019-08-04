More than 35 water rescues reported on Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach, nc (WWAY) — The National Weather Service reported even moderate conditions put many swimmers in danger this weekend.

NWS was informed this afternoon by Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue that more than 35 water rescues happened due to rip current conditions.

Surf Forecast for tomorrow includes MODERATE risk of rip currents for all area beaches. Lifeguards at Wrightsville Beach reported 35+ rip current rescues today. If going to the beach tomorrow, swim near a lifeguard and know your options if caught in a rip. https://t.co/yLnuBih3w7 pic.twitter.com/i0dkutOSS4 — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) August 4, 2019