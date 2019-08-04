New Hanover County holds monthly Free Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– August 4 is the first Sunday of the month, which means it was Free Day for New Hanover County residents.

On the first Sunday of every month county residents can explore The Cape Fear Museum, Airlie Gardens, and The New Hanover County Arboretum for free.

Terrance Prior from The Cape Fear Museum told us that Free Day is important because it provides an opportunity for more people to come in.

“Well it makes it available to a lot of people who normally would not be able to come here. There are a lot of people in the building today. Some of them didn’t even know it was free Sunday even though they are county residents, and the word is out there, so it’s very busy,” said Prior

According to Prior, The Cape Fear Museum saw over 150 people in the first 40 minutes they were open.

In case you missed Free Day today, you will get that opportunity come next month.