Off-duty deputy goes into well to save 11-year-old’s drowning puppy

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) — A Nash County deputy is being called a hero for his quick and timely actions that saved the life of a family’s puppy.

Trey Snow, an 11-year-old boy who lives in Spring Hope, wrote a message to Nash County Sheriff’s Office. In the letter, he describes an encounter with a deputy whose name he had forgotten but wanted desperately to remember.

Trey wrote that the deputy, who was off-duty at the time, stopped his white Chevrolet truck when he saw Trey running down the street in his pajamas.

The boy was trying to track down his lost puppy, Riley. He could hear the puppy barking but could not see her.

When Trey arrived at the spot where Riley’s barks were coming from, he realized the worst. Riley had fallen through a rotted plank into a dark well.

