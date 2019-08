NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man accused of stealing 22 wedding rings.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page the suspect took them from the Walmart on Market Street.

The total value is $8,000.

The suspect is accused of felony larceny.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help in finding the ID of this suspect. If you have any information call 910-798-4261.