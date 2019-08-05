Mistrial for Bladen man charged in 2017 armed standoff

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in the trial of a man accused of causing an armed standoff in Bladen County.

Mackenzie Brisson was charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer.

In November of 2017, Brisson allegedly barricaded himself inside his home on Paul Brisson Road just outside of Dublin.

Family members called 911. They told deputies there was an altercation at the home and that Brisson had been going through emotional problems.

During the six hour standoff, Brisson was accused of firing shots inside and outside the home. All nearby schools, including Bladen Community College, were put on lockdown.

Brisson’s case went to trial last week.

Assistant District Attorney Quentin McGee said the jury deliberated on Friday and could not reach a verdict.

McGee said six members of the jury wanted to find Brisson guilty of the felony charges and six wanted to convict him of a misdemeanor charge.

McGee said the case was put back on September’s administrative session. At that time, prosecutors will make a decision on retrying the case or trying to come to a plea deal.