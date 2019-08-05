WANTED: Driver who left Jeep behind after crashing into building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are looking for the driver who crashed into the side of a Wilmington business complex and then left a jeep behind.

The crash happened at 1613 Military Cutoff Road, on the side of the building that houses On Q Financial.

Police say when employees arrived for work they discovered the jeep had crashed into the side of the building.

Police responded shortly before 9:00 a.m.

Officers estimate the damage to be in excess of more than $15,000 to the building.

A witness told police that the driver ran into a nearby wooded area.

Police have the vehicle owner’s information and hope to be able to determine who was driving the car.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash. No injuries have been reported.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the Jeep crashed into Glo MedSpa, per a release from the Wilmington Police Department. Glo MedSpa is on the opposite side of the business complex.