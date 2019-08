WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — “Billy Elliot: The Musical” opens Thursday at Thalian Hall in Wilmington.

It’s presented by Opera House Theatre Company.

The musical tells the story of a coal mining town facing a strike, and a young boy who finds his passion in an unlikely place — a ballet studio.

Three members of the cast stopped by WWAY to discuss the production.

The shows will be performed at Thalian Hall from August 8 – 18.

