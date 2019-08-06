County approves agreement to inlcude Leland, Navassa, H2Go in plant expansion

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County leaders are moving forward with expanding a wastewater treatment plant near Navassa. They approved an interlocal agreement with several towns at their Monday meeting.

The agreement is a part of the 2.5 million gallons per day expansion of the Northeast Wastewater Plant. It sets aside for the county provide additional capacity for three participants; the Town of Leland, H2GO, and the Town of Navassa.

Each of these participants has been requested to execute an interlocal agreement that details the allocated capacity that they will receive from the expansion and the estimated cost amount that they will incur. H2GO has executed the Interlocal Agreement agreeing to pay an estimated $18.38 million for 1,175,030 gallons of capacity. Staff recommends approval of the agreement.

County officials say Belville may be included later contingent upon the legal action over H2GO’s assets.