Diver attacked by shark rescued by fishing boat full of nurses in Florida

KEY BISCAYNE, FL (ABC) — A spearfisherman who was attacked by a shark over the weekend in Florida was saved by a group of medical professionals who just happened to be in a boat nearby.

The 40-year-old diver was bitten by a shark while diving near Key Biscayne on Saturday morning, and his companions flagged down a passing charter fishing boat to help him, Kayle Evans, an employee for Hot Shot Charters, told ABC Miami affiliate WPLG.

Little did the injured man know that the boat he was climbing into was full of nurses ready to assist him during his emergency.

Cellphone video taken by an employee of Hot Shot Charters shows a man in a wetsuit being helped onto the boat by two fisherman from another boat.

The bite was so severe that the man’s arm was “mangled” and he was “just blood from arm to foot,” Evans said.

The nurses immediately applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm while Evans rinsed him off with a hose, he said.

The captain of the boat, Sig Ozols, then called 911, and they were met by paramedics at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park within 20 minutes.

Ozols said he believes fate led them to be at the right place at the right time.

“We were there for a reason, and we made it happen,” he told WPLG. “And I hope he’s OK.”

The man was still recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami as of Monday evening, WPLG reported.

Two other shark attacks occurred farther north in Florida near the inlet of New Smyrna Beach on Saturday, according to the station. A 20-year-old woman was bitten in the hand while she was surfing, and a 21-year-old man was bitten in the right foot.