Father and son arrested in connection to fatal Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville Police have arrested a father and son in connection to a shooting that left one man dead.

Natrell Ky-El McKinnies and Nathan Patrick McKinnies were identified shortly after the shooting at Sandy Ridge Apartments on July 30 left one man dead.

- Advertisement -

The victim, identified as Diondi Xavier Sadler, 25, was shot and taken to Columbus Regional ER by bystanders.

Police say Sadler died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

After an investigation by Whiteville Police Department and the NC State Bureau of Investigation, both father and son are in custody.

Related Article: Wilmington boat shop owner convicted of involuntary manslaughter

Nathan, who is the father of Natrell was arrested and charged on July 31 with Accessory after the fact.

Natrell was turned himself into the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office after he was served with an arrest warrant charging him with the murder of Sadler.

Nathan and Natrell McKinnies are awaiting a trial date on these charges.