Hampstead home destroyed in early morning fire

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in Hampstead that started early this morning.

Pender County Deputy Fire Marshal Joshua Elixson said the call came in around 4:15 this morning.

Elixson said the home at 101 Hughes Road is a total loss. He said not much is left of the home.

Elixson said they do not know if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire at this time. He said there is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Elixson said crews are still working to put out hot spots as of 7 a.m. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.