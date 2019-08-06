Historic New Hanover County Courthouse could reopen this fall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been nearly 11 months since Hurricane Florence slammed southeastern North Carolina, and the historic courthouse in downtown Wilmington is still closed for repairs. However, that could soon change.

Back in March, New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet said the county expected to be back in the courthouse by June 1, but that did not happen.

County Commissioner Rob Zapple says FEMA money is in and things are moving quickly now. Contractors are currently repairing the roof and other significant damage to the building.

Zapple says they now plan to be back in the building this fall.