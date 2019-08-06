ILM seeks input on amenities, services, concessions

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — What options would you like to have when you travel through Wilmington International Airport? ILM is seeking input from you, the traveler.

In an online survey, you can give feedback on what food options, services and more that you’d would take advantage of while in the terminals.

The questionnaire asks about services like yoga opportunities, a business area, and more. There’s even a question that allows you to type in a suggestion of what food vendors you’re interested in having at the airport.

If you take advantage of giving your input on this survey by ILM, you also have the chance to win a $300 airline gift card or up to $300 in airline miles through Delta, American Airlines, or United.

Take the survey here.